Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland’s most-capped player Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 38.

O’Brien made his one-day international debut in Ireland’s first ever ODI game against England back in 2006 and would go on to play a crucial role for his country over the next 15 years.

The Dubliner scored the fastest hundred in Cricket World Cup history against England in 2011 in a famous three-wicket victory for Ireland and played in his country’s first-ever test match against Pakistan in 2018.

O’Brien has now called time on his career at the age of 38, explaining that he feels it is unlikely he will be included in Ireland’s squad for this year’s T20 World Cup.

Kevin O’Brien calls time on his international career.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country,” O’Brien wrote.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the national side.”

Career in coaching awaits.

While O’Brien will no longer be playing cricket at the highest level, he revealed that he does intend to stay heavily involved in the sport through coaching.

“To the fans, not just in Ireland but around the world, I hope you enjoyed watching the way I played cricket,” O’Brien added.

“All of my proudest moments and favourite memories were playing in front of Irish fans whether in Ireland or overseas, so thank you for the incredible support over the years.

“To all of my Irish team mates, from my debut back in 2006 and for the next 15 years, thanks for the camaraderie, banter, fun and memories of pulling on the green jersey together, I wish you all well.

“It’s now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right. I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future.

“I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.”

