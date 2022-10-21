Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie revels in T20 World Cup win against West Indies

Andrew Balbirnie reflected on an “emotional finish” after Ireland secured a superb victory against the West Indies at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Ireland’s World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as they suffered defeat to Zimbabwe, although they responded to that setback with a six wicket win against Scotland.

The odds were against Ireland as they required a victory against the West Indies to qualify for the Super 12, but they stunned the two-time world champions with a nine-wicket win in Tasmania.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie was speaking to the BBC after the game and stressed that he couldn’t be more proud of his side after a momentous victory.

“This means everything to us. We were so disappointed to miss out at this stage last year, so we had to do a lot of thinking and make a lot of changes back home,” Balbirnie said.

“We set out some things we wanted to achieve as a team and how we wanted to play. And here, we lost our first game, but to then come back and beat the two-time champions in a must-win game, I could not be prouder.

“It was an emotional finish, we are absolutely delighted. A lot of things can happen in T20 cricket when it’s your day. We want to test ourselves against the best in the world and who knows where that can take us?”

The Super 12 awaits.

Ireland will take on some of the world’s best in the Super 12, although they won’t know their opponents until the first round match between Scotland and Zimbabwe concludes.

Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan await in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands make up Group 2.

It is just the second time that Ireland have progressed past the first round of the T20 World Cup, after they qualified for what was the Super 8s in 2009.

