Greg Callaghan: From living out of a van to world class mountain biker

It wasn’t an easy route into the world of professional mountain biking for Greg Callaghan, but he wouldn’t change it for anything.

Callaghan has been around bikes for his entire life, as his family are avid enthusiasts, and was as young as four years old when he first started riding a motorbike.

Although he started out with a keen interest in motorbikes, his attention switched to mountain biking when he was 15, a hobby which was considerably aided by growing up in Ticknock at the foothill of the Dublin Mountains.

The 30-year-old, now a Red Bull athlete who competes in the Enduro World Series, explains that he instantly fell in love with the sport as soon as he took his bike up the mountains.

“I met some friends out on the bikes and I just loved it. I loved the freedom of it, how you could take your bike and just go whenever you want, wherever you want and as far as you want,” Callaghan enthused.

“Then obviously the buzz of going as fast as you can is quite addictive. So I was just hooked straight away.”

Greg Callaghan lived out of a van in pursuit of his dream.

While Callaghan started mountain biking at at the age of 15, it wasn’t until he was 19 that he became fully committed to the sport, and it would take another four years for him to turn professional.

For much of those four years Callaghan was living out of a customised van and was self-funding his appearances at downhill mountain bike events with the goal of ultimately making a living from his passion.

“I raced at a good level but I never committed everything to it until I was about 19,” Callaghan explained.

“I was working full-time as a courier driver as much as I could really to get money together to then head off for the summer in the van and live as cheaply as I could in the van, going from race to race and making it work by just scraping by.

“I’m so glad I did, I had some great experiences in those years. It makes me appreciate where I am now and how I’m living fairly comfortably.

“When you’re living in a van and you’re eating the €5 pizza because it’s all you can afford, it’s nice that worked out in the end.”

Red Bull Foxhunt RETURNS in 2022! 😈 📍 This October we’re taking on an all-new location Registration opens at 10 am on Monday, September 26 💻 Visit https://t.co/g7hvEyuI1a 🦊 🚴 pic.twitter.com/3rR8HfbeOE — Red Bull Ireland (@redbullIRE) September 22, 2022

Ireland is fertile breeding ground for mountain bikers.

The Enduro World Series takes Callaghan all over the globe, and the Dubliner spends much of the year away from home in pursuit of success on the international stage.

Ireland has everything a professional mountain biker would want however, despite the relative lack of tall mountains, and Callaghan sees no need to relocate as the Irish terrain provides ample opportunity for him to hone his skills.

“The season starts next year in Tasmania, so you get to see some pretty wild places. I’m probably away for four or five months of the year. Overall there’s a lot of coming and going for different races and training camps,” Callaghan said.

“In terms of Ireland, we’re so well set up here. We don’t have the biggest hills but we use them so well. We have a lot of official trails that Coillte have built and also private-owned bike parks. The amount of trails we have here is incredible.

“One thing as well is that we can ride year round. Winter is cold and wet but that helps you to develop your skill if you’re riding in the wet the whole time.

“Whereas in some countries, if you’re living in the Alps it’s amazing in summer, but in winter it’s covered in snow and you can’t ride.

“I definitely think Ireland is as good as anywhere to train for what I do and that’s why I still live here. I could live anywhere else but I’m definitely happy here, there’s enough to keep me going.”

Although Callaghan was the only professional downhill mountain biker in Ireland when he started out, the sport has grown in recent years, both world wide and at home.

“I was the only one, but since then more have come along, which is great. Irish mountain biking is actually the strongest it’s ever been. We’ve got quite a lot of competitive riders now, which is brilliant.”

Aiming for gold at the World Series.

Callaghan finished in third place in the 2017 Enduro World Series, and the Dubliner acknowledges that replicating that success is an ever greater challenge now due to the improved depth of field.

Winning the World Series is still the goal however, and it is one that Callaghan believes is achievable as he remains as passionate as ever about the sport seven years into his professional career.

“The sport has certainly evolved and changed a lot since [finishing third in 2017]. I think the demands now are quite different to what it was in 2017,” Callaghan acknowledged.

“Since then my best is fifth. Now the field is so deep that these days a top 10 is nearly as good as a podium was a few years ago. I still feel like I have the pace to be on podiums and to win races.

“That’s what pushes me and that’s what drives me, so as long as I feel that I’ll keep going. The field’s getting deeper, the bikes are getting better so you’re able to push harder. The level’s just getting higher.

“You have to ride at such a high level now the whole time and there’s really no room for mistakes because the field is so deep. A mistake drops you five or 10 positions, a small crash can drop you 10 positions.

“So you have to really ride the limit but make no mistakes. It’s really cool to be a part of because it makes for really exciting racing and it makes you push to get the best out of yourself.”

A naturally very dangerous sport, Callaghan has actually been very lucky on the injury front and has no plans to call it quits any time soon.

“Touch wood, I’ve been pretty good. This was my 10th year on the world circuit and in that 10 years I’ve only missed two races due to injury,” Callaghan revealed.

“I’ve broken quite a few bones but it’s just been fractures, I’ve never had a surgery, I’ve never had a concussion. I think my injury sheet is surprisingly clean for what I do for a living.”

Watch Greg Callaghan’s POV at the Red Bull Foxhunt.

Watch as Red Bull Athletes and world leading Downhill Mountain Biker’s Greg Callaghan (IRE) and Gee Atherton (GBR) chase down 300 riders at Red Bull Foxhunt, tackling the jumps, drops and rough terrain of Slieve Croob, County Down at speeds in excess of 50kmph.

Red Bull Foxhunt is a light-hearted play on the historical past time of foxhunting but with the traditional roles reversed. The Foxes, Atherton and Callaghan chased down the 300 riders in a downhill cross-country MTB race with the goal of reaching the finish line first.

Kelan Grant (Omagh) beat the foxes to the finish, winning the 2022 edition the event following an epic performance, pipping four-time champion Colin Ross (Lisburn) to the finish line.

You can watch Greg Callaghan’s run at the Red Bull Foxhunt here.

Read More About: Greg Callaghan, mountain biking