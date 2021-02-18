 Close sidebar

‘I’m done’ – Emotional Serena Williams walks out after Australian Open exit

by Eoin Harte
Williams

Share and Enjoy !

Serena Williams walked out of the post-match press conference on the verge of tears following her loss to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-final.

The American tennis great has been aiming for a world-record equalling 24 Grand Slam titles since returning from maternity leave in 2018, having last won a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams was asked if she was saying farewell to the sport by a reporter at the press conference, but remained coy over her future saying, “I don’t know. If I ever say farewell I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

The 39-year-old put her defeat to Osaka largely down to unforced errors, admitting that she was playing far below her best.

“The difference today was errors. I made so many errors. Honestly there were opportunities when I could have been up five-love and I just made so many errors… It was a big error day for me today.

“I felt well. I felt like I was hitting well this whole tournament. Even the first couple of games I played well and even then I had so many opportunities.

Williams

“I just made too many mistakes – easy mistakes. It’s not like I was on the run or anything, they were just easy, easy mistakes.”

When asked by a reporter why she made so many unforced errors, Williams became emotional and left the room.

“Uh, I don’t know. I’m done,” Williams told reporters, before exiting the press conference on the verge of tears.

‘I only wish I could have done better for you today’

The American tennis legend took to Instagram after her semi-final exit, thanking her fans for coming out and supporting her in person in Melbourne.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

“Melbourne and my Australian fans – Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens… I am so honoured to be able to play in front of you all.

“Your support – your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and everyone single one of you. I love you,” Williams wrote.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Willis Halaholo reveals he was “holding back the tears” on his Wales debut

Jurgen Klopp addresses rumours he could walk away from Liverpool

James Lowe’s defensive ability questioned after France loss