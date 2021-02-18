‘I’m done’ – Emotional Serena Williams walks out after Australian Open exit

Share and Enjoy !

Serena Williams walked out of the post-match press conference on the verge of tears following her loss to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-final.

The American tennis great has been aiming for a world-record equalling 24 Grand Slam titles since returning from maternity leave in 2018, having last won a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams was asked if she was saying farewell to the sport by a reporter at the press conference, but remained coy over her future saying, “I don’t know. If I ever say farewell I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

Goodbye Serena Williams? 😢👋 The 23-time Grand Slam champion left in tears after her #AusOpen semi-final defeat — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 18, 2021

The 39-year-old put her defeat to Osaka largely down to unforced errors, admitting that she was playing far below her best.

“The difference today was errors. I made so many errors. Honestly there were opportunities when I could have been up five-love and I just made so many errors… It was a big error day for me today.

“I felt well. I felt like I was hitting well this whole tournament. Even the first couple of games I played well and even then I had so many opportunities.

“I just made too many mistakes – easy mistakes. It’s not like I was on the run or anything, they were just easy, easy mistakes.”

When asked by a reporter why she made so many unforced errors, Williams became emotional and left the room.

“Uh, I don’t know. I’m done,” Williams told reporters, before exiting the press conference on the verge of tears.

‘I only wish I could have done better for you today’

The American tennis legend took to Instagram after her semi-final exit, thanking her fans for coming out and supporting her in person in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

“Melbourne and my Australian fans – Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens… I am so honoured to be able to play in front of you all.

“Your support – your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and everyone single one of you. I love you,” Williams wrote.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Australian Open, Naomi Osaka, serena williams, tennis