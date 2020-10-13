Ronnie O’Sullivan sports pink nail varnish in support of breast cancer awareness

Ronnie O’Sullivan has called on other players to paint their nails pink in support of breast cancer awareness charity, Future Dreams.

For his English Open first-round match with Brian Ochoiski, Ronnie O’Sullivan donned bright pink nail varnish as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

O’Sullivan had to fight hard to claim his first win since his sixth World Championship triumph as ‘The Rocket’ came from behind to beat Ochoiski 4-2 in Milton Keynes on Monday.

O’Sullivan promises to continue sporting the pink polish for the remainder of the week because of how important it is to give exposure to breast cancer awareness.

“I was talking about it to my friend Andrew and I said I would wear them in a match or tournament,” O’Sullivan said, via the Sun.

“It’s an important cause. More important than the game of snooker. I want to give it decent TV exposure.

“Maybe more guys will show some bottle and put pink varnish on!

“I had it done in a nail shop. I have to thank my fiancee, too. I really like it. This is for the rest of the week. Even if I go out and have to do punditry, I will still keep them on.”

O’Sullivan admitted: “Now I know why women like painting their nails.”

After falling behind to an early break from France’s Ochoiski, O’Sullivan claimed four frames in a row to avoid a stunning upset in his opening round.

O’Sullivan decided to withdraw from the Championship League last week due to concerns over Covid-19 protocols and he remains discerning when it comes to all coronavirus regulations in upcoming tournaments.

‘The Rocket’ recently suffered a shock defeat to Cork youngster Aaron Hill at the European Masters but O’Sullivan will hope his English Open experience goes a bit more smoothly.

