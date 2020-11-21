Ronnie O’Sullivan tries to blame referee for fart during victory over Matthew Stevens

Ronnie O’Sullivan proved there’s truth in the old saying ‘he who smelt it, dealt it.’

Ronnie O’Sullivan has confessed that despite initially denying, he was actually guilty of supplying it as ‘The Rocket’ owned up to a fart that sparked laughter during his victory over Matthew Stevens in the Northern Ireland Open.

O’Sullivan secured a place in the Round of 16 with a 4-2 victory over Stevens but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the six-time World Champion as he struggled with stomach problems throughout the game.

At one point, a rather unfortunate noise punctured the silence at the table and a sheepish O’Sullivan turned around to ask the referee if he was to blame for the flatulence.

Afterwards, O’Sullivan owned up to the fart although there was little need for the confession because his flushed face had given him away long before his interview.

“I dropped my guts,” O’Sullivan said afterwards on Eurosport. “I’ve been having bad stomach problems the last three months. I’ve been having tests at hospital and everything. I’m bang in trouble.

“I said to the ref: ‘Was that you?’ We had a laugh out there. He was in bits.

“But I am taking full ownership of that. Am I proud of that? Absolutely.”

O’Sullivan admitted earlier this week that his passion is not quite there for the Northern Ireland Open as he revealed that it’s difficult to get excited for games with no crowds allowed.

But passionate or not, ‘The Rocket’ is making a fine attempt at reaching his third consecutive Northern Ireland Open final as he earned a semi-final spot with Friday’s win over Ding Junhui in Milton Keynes.

It looks likely that we’re in for the third successive final between O’Sullivan and Judd Trump, with Trump coming out on top in the last two deciders in Belfast.

