Ronnie O’Sullivan “put back in his box” by Aaron Hill according to Cork youngster’s dad

Ronnie O’Sullivan was put back in his box following his comments on young players, according to the father of Cork prodigy Aaron Hill.

Aaron Hill, 18, handed Ronnie O’Sullivan a shock defeat at the European Masters in Milton Keynes on Thursday and the Cork youngster admitted that the six-time world champion’s recent remarks about the new generation of snooker players played on his mind during the upset.

Hill, who is from the north side of Cork city, proclaimed O’Sullivan his childhood hero in the wake of his 5-4 victory but was determined to prove ‘The Rocket’ wrong after he recently suggested that he only saw promise in two up-and-coming players on the circuit.

Hill told WST: “That comment was in the back of my head a small bit but I didn’t worry about it.”

“I just said to myself when he said it that one day I’m going to show him what I can do and I think today was the day.”

A promising hurler and footballer growing up, Hill only began playing snooker at the age of 14.

And in four short years, he has gone from complete novice to creating history and nobody is prouder than his dad, Stephen.

“Everyone loves Ronnie, Ronnie is controversial. Aaron put him back in his box last night,” Stephen told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“I’m still on cloud nine as we speak. Hopefully it continues.

“He is the only player in history to do the double at the European Amateurs, he’s a three-time European champion.

“A dream has come true for us, we’re just so proud of our son Aaron, and what he is doing in this game for the last four years since he picked up a cue.”

