No stranger to expressing a divisive opinion, Ronnie O’Sullivan is of the belief that snooker could do with a few more characters to make it more interesting.

O’Sullivan has criticised the way that most players approach the sport that earned him six World Championship titles by contrasting it with the likes of athletics and tennis.

“Every sport needs characters. You look at athletics, you look at Usain Bolt, a huge character, a massive personality,” O’Sullivan said on the Track and Ball podcast.

“In tennis, it’s Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who bring their own stuff. In snooker, there ain’t a lot of personality there.

“It would be great for them to just come out and give it a little bit.

“I don’t mean to be flash or arrogant but just play with a bit of personality, play the game, express yourself, look like you are enjoying it.

“Don’t look like it’s a pint of blood or standing there and the world is on your shoulders.

“Go out there and let it rip. Give it a go. Smash it up. I’m doing that inside. You have to tone it down a bit. But I’m still playing with personality.

“I look at some of these other players and they are like dead. You need a good kick up the bum. Liven yourself up.”

O’Sullivan, who has never shied away from criticising his fellow snooker players, seemed to point the blame towards another six-time World Champion, Steve Davis, for sucking the personality out of the sport.

According to ‘The Rocket’, Davis is responsible for the dearth of characters in modern-day snooker despite the fact that a number of players are good fun away from the table.

“Steve Davis ruined the game in the ’80s,” O’Sullivan claimed.

“Everybody else played and had a laugh, a joke and had a personality. Davis came along and he was like a robot.

“As a person, he has personality but on the table it was emotionless, sipping his water, not talking. That became the new snooker player.

“We all became like Steve Davis clones.

“But snooker in the ’80s was buzzing. You had Terry Griffiths with his little hairstyle, Willie Thorne with his little moustache, big Bill Werbeniuk.

“You had so many characters and people could relate to them. Now there are none.

“All of the snooker players are nice people when you speak to them off the table. But on the table, you think: ‘Mate, give me something.’ They don’t have any energy.

“I’m sure there is some passion in there somewhere. But they don’t play with enough of it.”

