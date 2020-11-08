Ronnie O’Sullivan sent a text to Mark Allen to apologise for the incident that took place during the pair’s meeting at the Champion of Champions tournament on Thursday.

Ronnie O’Sullivan took umbrage with Mark Allen midweek and accused the Northern Irishman of deliberately attempting to distract him when they played out their quarter-final in Milton Keynes.

Referee Marcel Eckardt repeatedly tried to encourage the players to compose themselves during a heated dispute, with O’Sullivan accusing Allen of intentionally moving in his eye-line.

After the game, which Allen won 6-3, O’Sullivan played down the exchange and congratulated his opponent on the win.

“It was just nothing,” O’Sullivan said. “Maybe I read a bit too much into it, but it just seemed a little bit like the stuff you do down the snooker club when you’re an amateur.

“I just thought ‘let’s get it out of the way’, there’s no point ignoring it. It started about 3-2, just little things. I thought, ‘I’m not going to play this shot until you sit down in your chair, hopefully, you get the message’.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve got to have a word with him’. There are no hard feelings. He deserved his victory.”

Belfast’s Allen finds himself in the Champion of Champions final after trouncing Judd Trump on Saturday but he rejected suggestions that his skirmish with O’Sullivan played any role in inspiring his latest victory.

Allen also revealed that O’Sullivan reached out to him to apologise for the incident that made headlines during the week.

“No, absolutely not,” Allen said when asked if the O’Sullivan altercation spurred him on.

“Ronnie actually text me last night just to apologise, ‘let’s move on’ type thing. Hopefully we can all do that now.”

