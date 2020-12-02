Fans permitted at PDC World Darts Championship but strict rules will be in place

The PDC World Darts Championship is around the corner but this year’s competition will be nothing like last year’s.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning that fans will be allowed to attend the PDC World Darts Championship but a number of strict rules will be in place to limit the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Sky Sports revealed that 1,000 tickets will be made available for each session at the PDC World Darts Championship but there are a number of conditions that will have to be observed at Alexandra Palace.

According to the report, darts fans from the UK in Tier 1 or Tier 2 areas will be able to book a table of four seats, with each table required to consist of one household or support bubble.

Attendees will be instructed to arrive at specific times and enter via one of two entrances, while social distancing measures will have to be obeyed throughout the venue.

Fans will be able to order food and drink but it will be served to the tables and booked via a smartphone app.

Unlike previous years, fancy-dress is not permitted at the World Championship this time around and ‘football style’ singing and chanting will not be allowed.

The majority of the darts season has been played behind closed doors since March so players will be relieved to experience a semblance of the fan atmosphere when the PDC World Darts Championship gets underway on December 15.

Over the course of 16 days, 28 sessions will take place as 96 players are whittled down to one winner of the Sir Waddell Trophy.

‘Snake Bite’ Peter Wright is the defending champion after beating Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling final on New Year’s Day.

For the full list of Covid-19 measures in place, visit PDC.tv.

READ NEXT – Gary Anderson clarifies comments from bizarre post-win interview

Read More About: Darts, PDC World Darts Championship