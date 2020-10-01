Oisin Murphy has vowed to clear his name after testing positive for cocaine over the summer.

In a statement released on social media, Oisin Murphy insists he has never taken cocaine before and the Irish jockey is currently awaiting the results of a B sample.

On July 19, Murphy was selected for urine testing at Chantilly racecourse and exactly a month later, he was informed by France Galop that his A sample had tested positive for cocaine metabolites.

In a bid to prove his innocence, Murphy arranged for a hair sample to be tested and the 25-year-old claims the hair test returned a negative result for metabolites of cocaine on August 26.

A statement issued on his behalf by the PJA said: “On July 19, 2020 Oisin Murphy was selected for urine testing at Chantilly racecourse. On August 19 he was informed by France Galop that his ‘A’ sample had returned positive for metabolites of cocaine.

Official statement from Oisin Murphy pic.twitter.com/cd5s9HmkcD — Oisín Murphy (@oismurphy) October 1, 2020

“On the same day, Oisin organised for an independent laboratory to undertake hair sampling to prove his innocence. The hair sample was taken on August 22, with the collection process filmed by the laboratory for authenticity.

“The laboratory analysed multiple 0.3cm segments of Oisin’s hair and on August 26 the results of the hair test returned completely negative for metabolites of cocaine, which was entirely expected as Oisin has never taken cocaine.

“These results have been shared with France Galop and he awaits the results of France Galop’s analysis of his ‘B’ sample.”

If Murphy’s B sample from France Gallop confirms the initial positive finding, he can likely expect a six-month suspension.

Murphy commented: “I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will fight to clear my name. I want to thank those that are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career.

“I will have no further comment to make and wish to respect the processes of France Galop.”

READ NEXT – Matt Doherty addresses ongoing “battle” with Seamus Coleman

Read More About: Horseracing, Oisin Murphy