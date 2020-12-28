Michael van Gerwen believes Peter Wright got what was coming to him with worlds exit

Michael van Gerwen admitted that Sunday night really couldn’t have gone much better for him as he secured a place in the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship shortly after Peter Wright was eliminated.

Defending champion Peter Wright was dumped out at the third round stage this year after being upset in a last-leg shoot-out by Germany’s Gabriel Clemens.

Wright looked off his game throughout the match and although he battled back valiantly from being 2-0 and 3-2 down, it was Clemens who came out on top.

Closing out Sunday’s evening session, Michael van Gerwen whitewashed a very game Ricky Evans to earn his spot in the last 16 and he was reminded of Wright’s pre-tournament comments.

In the run-up to this year’s World Darts Championship, Wright claimed that Van Gerwen would not be in the running for the crown this year and suggested that Gerwyn Price would be his toughest competition.

SIMPLY STUNNING FROM VAN GERWEN!! An incredible 150 checkout from Michael van Gerwen to level the second set at 2-2, with Evans having missed the bull for a 167. Darts at its finest! pic.twitter.com/x56yAXy4Qc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2020

Van Gerwen, who was beaten by Wright in a thrilling final 12 months ago, claimed that his rival got what was coming to him with the outcome of Sunday’s play.

“Of course it backfired on him. We all know what Peter Wright is like, every interview he does he talks nonsense,” Van Gerwen said after his win, via Live Darts TV.

“Do you know any interview he doesn’t talk nonsense in? He says it after every loss, he says it after every win and he can’t talk any sense.

“Of course he’s a phenomenal player and he probably doesn’t need that. On his own ability he can do a lot of damage but if he talks so much crap, things like that will happen to you.”

Van Gerwen will share the stage with Joe Cullen in the next round as the Dutchman looks to reclaim the title he won on three occasions.

