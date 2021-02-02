LeBron James gives his side of courtside exchange that resulted in fans being ejected

LeBron James insists he is happy that fans are allowed back in arenas despite his courtside exchange on Monday night.

At least three fans were ejected from the State Farm Arena following an altercation with LeBron James during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Juliana Carlos, one of the spectators asked to leave the arena, took to social media to vent her frustration about the outcome of her verbal exchange with James.

“Just got kicked out of the game for talking shit to LeBron James for talking shit to my fucking husband,” Carlos said on her Instagram stories. “This is such fucking bullshit.

“Listen, let me tell you, LeBron James looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out. I stood up and said, ‘Don’t fucking talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will fuck you up.’

“And he started fighting with me and said, ‘Shut your mouth, you dumb bitch!’ I said, ‘You shut your fucking mouth, bitch.'”

James, who came up with seven rebounds and nine assists against the Hawks, laughed off the incident after the game.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

James suggested that alcohol played a role in the altercation but insisted that the hecklers shouldn’t have been removed from the arena.

“At the end of the day I’m happy fans are back in the building,” James said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. I don’t feel like they deserved to be kicked out.

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

“There was a back-and-forth between two grown men, he said his piece, I said my piece. And then someone else jumped in and said their piece. But I don’t think they should have been kicked out.

“They might have had a couple of drinks maybe. It’s fine. It kind of got blown out of proportion… fans in the stands, just feels better.”

