Outrageous end to bonkers World Snooker Championship semi-final

Friday evening’s World Championship semi-final between Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill had a little bit of everything.

Kyren Wilson found just enough to get over the line against McGill, earning his place in the final in the process, but the semi-final was not without its drama.

The 17-16 win for Wilson, who will face either Mark Selby or Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final, came down to a battle of luck, with both players missing crucial and relatively simple shots at hugely important moments.

With the contest finely poised, Wilson missed a basic shot at the red that you’d have bet your house on.

That's the pressure of the Crucible! 😰@KyrenWilson won't want to watch this shot… ever again!

📺 Eurosport 1

— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 14, 2020

His performance in the deciding frame left Wilson mouthing the reaction that viewers around the world were experiencing along with him – ‘Mad!’

🗣 "Mad!" You're not wrong, @KyrenWilson!

📺 Eurosport 1

— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 14, 2020

Towards the end of an agonising final frame, Wilson had nothing but luck to thank for his lifeline after he potted the green by complete chance.

Wilson was almost brought to tears of embarrassment at his outrageous stroke of good fortune that left his opponent requiring a snooker.

Was that the most dramatic deciding frame of all-time?@KyrenWilson flukes a match-ball green – then looks completely distraught that he has booked his place in the final in such a way

📺 Eurosport 1

— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 14, 2020

It appeared that Wilson even apologised to McGill before missing the brown, likely due to the emotions which were at an all-time high.

Eventually Wilson managed to pot the pink to secure his place in a final that he will hope features fewer ups and downs than he encountered on Friday.

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: “This is the most bizarre end to a World Championship match I’ve seen.”

Those sentiments were echoed by BBC commentator John Parrott, who said: “I have never in 44 years seen a game of snooker like that. It was unbelievable. I thought I was watching a basketball match.”

Six-time winner Steve Davis commented: “The emotional rollercoaster both players have been through in that last frame is enough to last a lifetime. So many shots could and may have gone differently. In the end somebody had to win it and Kyren fell over the line.”

