Keane Barry has secured a place at the World Championships and also earned himself a full PDC tour card with his performance on the Development Tour.

Keane Barry, 18, was one of the big winners as the 2020PDC Unicorn Development Tour came to an end in Barnsley on Sunday and the Meath man will compete on the PDC ProTour for the first time next year.

Barry’s second-place finish on the final Development Tour Order of Merit means that the Irish teenager will make his second World Championships appearance in December.

Keane Barry

Barry, a former BDO and JDC World Youth Champion, enjoyed back-to-back event wins over the weekend and continues to justify his hype as one of the most promising young players on the circuit.

The 18-year-old defeated standings leader Ryan Meikle in the decider of DT9 to round out an incredible weekend.

Barry made his World Championships debut in December 2019 with his Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay triumph and in the process, ‘Dynamite’ became the third youngest player in World Championship history.

Barry came unstuck against Vincent van der Voort in the first round last December but he will hope for better fortune in his second run at Alexandra Palace.

Reflecting on his defeat in his World Championship debut, Barry admitted that it was a dream come true and his optimism for qualification for this year’s tournament proved prophetic.

“I’ll take the experience on board and hopefully next year, I’ll be back,” Keane told RTE last December.

“I’ll take everything on board. There are a lot more positives than negatives to take away from this and if I take more of the positives than the negatives then it’s all a learning curve for me.”

