Gary Anderson clarifies comments from bizarre post-win interview

Gary Anderson has attempted to explain what he meant with his bizarre interview earlier this week.

Rather than celebrate his first-round victory in the Grand Slam of Darts, Gary Anderson took his interview with Sky Sports in an unexpected direction.

Viewers couldn’t quite work out who Anderson’s “cheating” allegations were aimed at because his game with Adam Gawlas seemed to pass without incident.

Gary Anderson was *NOT* a happy man after his victory! 😡😬 pic.twitter.com/CqJWtOdMpp — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) November 16, 2020

Anderson, who has since been thrashed at the hands of Simon Whitlock, has tried to clarify what he was talking about on Monday as the two-time world champion slammed unnamed “cowards” in similarly cryptic terms.

Anderson, who infamously clashed with Gerwyn Price in the Grand Slam of Darts final two years ago, refuses to behave in the same way that those who rile him so much do.

“It’s probably aimed at a hell of a lot of players, to be honest,” the Scotsman told Online Darts.

“But like we say, ‘it doesn’t happen’ so you know. That’s what gets my goat.

“If you’re going to do something just say, ‘look, I did and it worked.’ Fair do’s, end of argument, well done and thank you for admitting, I know what to expect next time. [But they say] ‘I never done it’.

“They’re grown men, it’s pathetic. I wish I could do it. Tommy [Gilmour, Anderson’s manager] says ‘do it back’ and I can’t, I cannot do it back because it’s not the game.

“There are certain things they do, that I’m not going to get into, but it seems to be the same thing at the same time. It makes me weak, it makes me weak in the head because I’m actually listening to them. It’s one of those things.

“I don’t do it to people, I don’t expect it to get done to me. If they do it, they’re no darts players, they’re just cowards and that’s a simple fact.”

