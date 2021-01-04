 Close sidebar

Gary Anderson responds to Andy Robertson and James Maddison after defeat to Gerwyn Price

by Darragh Murphy
Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson was gracious in defeat following his loss to Gerwyn Price in Sunday night’s World Darts Championship final.

Gerwyn Price encountered little resistance as he stormed to a 7-3 victory over Gary Anderson en route to his first World Darts Championship title.

While he had a few wobbles with match darts at the end, Price’s lead proved insurmountable and he eventually got over the line and lifted the Sid Waddell trophy.

Anderson had quite a few high profile fans rooting for him going into Sunday’s final at Alexandra Palace, with Leicester City’s James Maddison dedicating his celebration against Newcastle to the darts before making it clear that he was backing Anderson in the decider against Price.

‘The Flying Scotsman’ responded to Maddison and fellow countryman Andy Robertson after his defeat, explaining that he couldn’t get going in the final.

Anderson, who was bidding for his third World Darts Championship, was gracious in defeat and saw the positives in even making it to the final after repeatedly insisting throughout the tournament that he was not going to be in contention come early January.

“Getting beaten in the final was disappointing but getting to the final in the first place gets me a pat on the back from myself,” Anderson told Sky Sports.

“Tonight, I just could not get the darts up to that triple 20. The doubles were atrocious but that’s what happens when you do that. You get thumped, don’t you?

Gary Anderson

“I was supposed to spend this year practising with Ryan Searle back home but I’ve kind of stayed an extra few days.

“What I’ve done these last few weeks has been a big bonus for me and this year, we’re going to get back on it.”

READ NEXT – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold talks with six Man United players regarding departure

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Michael Obafemi reportedly set for January move to Swansea

The top 10 best paid managers in football

When Bernard Brogan accused Jim Gavin of “ageism”