Gary Anderson responds to Andy Robertson and James Maddison after defeat to Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson was gracious in defeat following his loss to Gerwyn Price in Sunday night’s World Darts Championship final.

Gerwyn Price encountered little resistance as he stormed to a 7-3 victory over Gary Anderson en route to his first World Darts Championship title.

While he had a few wobbles with match darts at the end, Price’s lead proved insurmountable and he eventually got over the line and lifted the Sid Waddell trophy.

Anderson had quite a few high profile fans rooting for him going into Sunday’s final at Alexandra Palace, with Leicester City’s James Maddison dedicating his celebration against Newcastle to the darts before making it clear that he was backing Anderson in the decider against Price.

‘The Flying Scotsman’ responded to Maddison and fellow countryman Andy Robertson after his defeat, explaining that he couldn’t get going in the final.

Couldn’t get going @Madders10 cheers for the support. My boy is over the moon after he watched your interview 😂 — Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) January 3, 2021

Couldn’t get going Andy 😫😫 — Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) January 3, 2021

Anderson, who was bidding for his third World Darts Championship, was gracious in defeat and saw the positives in even making it to the final after repeatedly insisting throughout the tournament that he was not going to be in contention come early January.

“Getting beaten in the final was disappointing but getting to the final in the first place gets me a pat on the back from myself,” Anderson told Sky Sports.

“Tonight, I just could not get the darts up to that triple 20. The doubles were atrocious but that’s what happens when you do that. You get thumped, don’t you?

“I was supposed to spend this year practising with Ryan Searle back home but I’ve kind of stayed an extra few days.

“What I’ve done these last few weeks has been a big bonus for me and this year, we’re going to get back on it.”

