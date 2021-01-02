Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen play out the most thrilling leg in World Darts Championship history

The World Darts Championship never, ever disappoints.

While quite a few gave Dave Chisnall a chance at upsetting Michael van Gerwen in Friday night’s quarter-final at Alexandra Palace, there weren’t many backing ‘Chizzy’ to whitewash the three-time world champion.

Chisnall put on the performance of his career to thrash Van Gerwen 5-0 but despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, there was no shortage of competitive moments in the match.

At one point, Chisnall and MVG played out arguably the greatest leg in World Darts Championship history.

In the fourth leg of the fourth set, the pair exchanged perfect opening visits and Chisnall kept the nine-dart dream alive with another 180 next time around.

Van Gerwen couldn’t find the maximum and, unfortunately, Chisnall wasn’t able to find a home for his double 12 but Van Gerwen wasn’t left on a finish.

That didn’t stop the Dutchman from showboating, however, as Van Gerwen opted for a remarkable combination of 60 to 57 before finishing his visit with a double 12 that even left announcer Paul Hinks perplexed.

Chisnall’s focus wasn’t disrupted though and he fired home a double 6 to win his fourth consecutive set and move within one of the match.

Words can't express how happy I am to beat this man. Absolute gentleman to have this picture taken after the game. Onwards to the semi final tomorrow. Thanks for all the support. pic.twitter.com/a82ZuZYpDO — Dave Chisnall (@ChizzyChisnall) January 1, 2021

Moments later, the 40-year-old closed out the biggest win of his career and secured a place in his first PDC World Darts Championship semi-final.

“I’m so proud,” Dave Chisnall told Sky Sports. “I’ve been practising well, I’ve been playing well I’d say for the last three, four weeks. I have put the effort in. I changed my points to a little bit smaller.

Absolutely devastated right now, I didn’t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there. Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support 💚 pic.twitter.com/bWfdjyGP6d — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 1, 2021

“I was confident against Dimitri (Van Den Burgh in the previous round) and this morning when I woke up I was confident again, just sitting in my hotel room watching the TV.

“I want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know I’m playing well. I can win this.”

Chisnall will face two-time world champion Gary Anderson in Saturday’s semi-final.

