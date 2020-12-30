World Darts Championship: Who’s in action today? | Day 12 recap

It was a sensational day of darts yesterday including a nine-dart finish and a Michael Van Gerwan comeback.

Here’s who’s in action on Day 13 of the World Darts Championship.

Here’s James Wade hitting a nine-darter at the World Darts Championship 👏 It wasn’t enough though as Wade lost 4-2 to Stephen Bunting 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5W0pPJbs3B — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 29, 2020

Afternoon Session.

12:15 Vincent van der Voort (27) v Daryl Gurney (11)

13:45 Stephen Bunting (26) v Ryan Searle

15:15 Devon Petersen (29) v Gary Anderson (13)

Evening Session.

18:15 Glen Durrant (12) v Dirk van Duijvenbode (5)

19:45 Gerwyn Price (3) v Mervyn King (19)

21:15 Dave Chisnall (8) v Dimitri van den Bergh (9)

Michael van Gerwen has won an incredible match against Joe Cullen 🎯 Unbelievable from both players 👏 pic.twitter.com/uN4NnKm3X0 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 29, 2020

World Darts Championship Day 12 recap.

Day 12 was a very busy day with six matches taking place, the four remaining Round 3 games as well as the first two of the last 16.

There was drama from the start as James Wade hit a nine-darter, the first at the Alexandra Palace in five years.

However, it wasn’t enough to beat 29th seed Stephen Bunting who defeated Wade 4-2. Bunting now faces unseeded Ryan Searle in tonight’s Round 4 clash.

There were easy victories for Daryl Gurney and Devon Peterson, winning 4-1 and 4-0 respectively to end the afternoon session.

Heading to the evening session and Dave Chisnall beat Danny Noppert 4-2. 31st seed Gabriel Celemns went down 4-3 to 15th seed Krzysztof Ratajsky.

Michael Van Gerwen.

The height of the drama would come down to the final game of the day, the last 16 clash between Michael Van Gerwan and Joe Cullen.

Van Gerwen found himself 3-1 down after some early misses at double followed by sensational darts from Cullen.

However, the break at 3-1 seemed to come at the wrong time for the Englishman as the number one seed won the next two sets to set up a decider.

With Cullen on throw, it was 2-2 and the game went to a final leg shootout. The Dutchman’s 180 on his first visit in the final leg was a massive blow to Cullen who never recovered.

Van Gerwen is now through to the quarter-finals, which take place on Friday 1st January 2021.

Day 12 Results.

Round 3.

James Wade (7) 2-4 Stephen Bunting (29)

Daryl Gurney (11) 4-1 Chris Dobey (22)

Jason Lowe (4) 0-4 Devon Petersen (29)

Dave Chisnall (8) 4-2 Danny Noppert (25)

Round 4.

Gabriel Clemens (31) 3-4 Krzysztof Ratajski (15)

Michael van Gerwen (1) 4-3 Joe Cullen (16)

