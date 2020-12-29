Stattler, Concertista, Monkfish and Sharjah gave Willie Mullins his 45/1 four-timer.

Even by Willie Mullins standards, Tuesday 29th December 2020 will live long in the memory. The Colsutton trainer had four winners in a row at Leopardstown, completing a 45/1 four-timer.

Leopardstown Results.

12.40 Stattler 13/8F

1.15 Concertista 4/5F

1.50 Monkfish 1/2F

2.25 Sharjah 11/2

12.40 Stattler 13/8F.

It was a 1-2 for Willie Mullins in the 12.40. Stattler was a very impressive winner of the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle over 2m4f.

Having been beaten at 4/7 on his hurdling debut, the 5-year-old made up for it today by defeating stablemate Glens Of Antrim by three lengths.

✅ Bumper winner

✅ Hurdles scorer

✅ Lovely prospect@PTownend & @WillieMullinsNH continue their scintillating run of form as Stattler opens his account over hurdles with a smart effort at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/f8celRo6wC — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2020

1.15 Concertista 4/5F.

Concertista was absolutely electric as she breezed past her rivals in the Advent Insurance Irish EBF Mares Hurdle Grade 3 over 2m4f.

Starting a fair bit off the pace, Willie Mullins’ mare crusied into contention under Paul Townend before taking up the lead going to the final hurdle.

She kept on clear up the run-in to beat Minella Melody by 6 1/2 lengths.

😍 Concertista – what a talent 🏆 Cheltenham Festival heroine

✅ Three-time Graded scorer

⭐️ Ultra-progressive A really likeable mare – Concertista forges clear in the closing stages to plunder this Grade Three prize for @WillieMullinsNH & @PTownend at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/IQkgEpT4KW — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2020

1.50 Monkfish 1/2F

The first of two Grade 1s on today’s Leopardstown card. Paul Townend and Willie Mullins combined once again to win three races in a row. The Neville Hotels Chase Grade 1 came down to a two horse race between Monkfish and Latest Exhibition, ridden by Bryan Cooper.

Monkfish, having looked comfortable, was pushed all the way by Paul Nolan’s horse. They both jumped the last neck and neck but Monkfish pushed on to win by three lengths at the finish.

The Rich Ricci owned horse is now a general 2/1 shot for the RSA Chase in March with Latest Exhibition cut into 10/1 from 16/1 for the same Cheltenham race.

🐠 Monkfish – what a prospect 🏇 Seven races

🥇 Five wins

🏆 Dual Grade One hero

✅ Unbeaten over fences A masterful performance from Monkfish who tastes Grade One victory in the Neville Hotel Novice Chase for @WillieMullinsNH & @PTownend at @LeopardstownRC #LRCChristmas pic.twitter.com/WxHvaZtpWe — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2020

2.25 Sharjah 11/2

Willie Mullins completed his four-timer with Sharjah. Ridden by his son Patrick, the Rich Ricci horse claimed the Matheson Hurdle Grade 1 for the third year in a row.

Under a patient Mullins ride, Sharjah picked up favourite, and stablemate, Saint Roi at the last hurdle but still had Aspire Tower to beat. He gained ground against Henry DeBromhead’s horse up the run-in to win well in the end.

Sharjah is now an 8/1 general price for the Champion Hurdle in March.

💪 Poetry in motion What a ride from Patrick Mullins as Sharjah records a third straight win in the Grade One Matheson Hurdle at @LeopardstownRC for @WillieMullinsNH ⭐️ 🏆 2018

🏆 2019

🏆 2020#LRCChristmas pic.twitter.com/Q2IzOsl9so — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2020

The next big meeting is February’s Dublin Racing Festival back at Leopardstown.

After that, all roads lead back to Cheltenham with Willie Mullins in ominous form.