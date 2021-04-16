Here is your TV guide to a massive weekend of live sport

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a busy weekend of sporting action.

It’s one of those end-to-end weekends of live sports action, so here’s your sporting TV guide to get you through the next few days.

Sports TV guide for a massive weekend.

It’s FA Cup semi-final weekend as Chelsea take on quadruple-chasing Manchester City on Saturday evening while Leicester City are up against Premier League strugglers Southampton in the other semi-final on Sunday night.

There are five Premier League games across the weekend including Everton v Tottenham on Friday night and a Super Sunday double-header with Arsenal and Manchester United both facing home ties against teams below them.

The Betfred Snooker World Championship also gets underway as defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan aims to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world titles.

There’s also the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from Italy, the Scottish Grand National, golf from Austria and the RBC Heritage as well as the Women’s Six Nations and much, much more.

Your sporting TV Guide is below.

Friday.

10:30 – Formula 1, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (Practice 1 and 2), Sky Sports F1.

12:30 – Austrian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

17:30 – RBC Heritage, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

17:45 – Waterford United v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, WatchLOI.

18:00 – Reading v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Main Event.

19:30 – RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2.

19:45 – Northampton Saints v London Irish, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1.

19:45 – Derry City v Drogheda United, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, RTÉ 2.

20:00 – Utah Jazz v Indiana Pacers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

20:00 – Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

20:00 – Lille v Montpellier, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3.

20:00 – Sale Sharks v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport Extra.

Saturday.

05:00 – Adelaide Crows v Brisbane Lions, AFLW Grand Final, TG4.

10:00 – Day 1, Betfred Snooker World Championship, BBC Two/Eurosport 1.

12:30 – Newcastle United v West Ham United, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

12:30 – Austrian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

14:00 – Formula 1, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (Qualifying), Sky Sports F1.

14:15 – Ireland v France, Women’s Six Nations, RTÉ 2.

14:30 – Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, BT Sport 1.

16:00 – Marseille v Lorient, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3.

16:45 – Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, Super League, Sky Sports Arena.

17:00 – Harlequins v Worcester Warriors, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport Extra.

17:00 – RBC Heritage, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

17:00 – Newcastle Falcons v Bristol Bears, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1.

17:30 – Chelsea v Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final, BBC One/Eir Sport 1.

17:30 – Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2.

17:30 – Aberdeen v Livingston, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.

18:00 – Dundalk v St. Patrick’s, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, WatchLOI.

18:00 – Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, WatchLOI.

18:00 – Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, WatchLOI.

18:45 – Day 1, Betfred Snooker World Championship, Eurosport 1.

20:00 – Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth, Championship, Sky Sports Football.

20:15 – Wolves v Sheffield United, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

20:30 – Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona, Copa del Rey final, Premier Sports 1.

21:30 – LA Lakers v Utah Jazz, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

22:30 – RBC Heritage, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

01:00 – UFC Fight Night, Whittaker v Gastelum, BT Sport 1.

Sunday.

10:00 – Day 2 Betfred Snooker World Championship, BBC Two, Eurosport 1.

11:30 – AC Milan v Genoa, Serie A, Premier Sports 1.

12:00 – Paris Saint-Germain v Saint-Etienne, Ligue 1, BT Sport/ESPN.

12:00 – Rotherham United v Birmingham City, Championship, Sky Sports Football.

12:30 – Austrian Open, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

12:55 – Live Horse Racing, Scottish Grand National, Virgin Media One.

13:30 – Arsenal v Fulham, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

14:00 – Live Horse Racing, Tramore and Dundalk, TG4.

14:00 – Formula 1, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (Race), Sky Sports F1.

14:00 – Atalanta v Juventus, Serie A, Premier Sports 2.

14:30 – Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga, BT Sport 3.

15:00 – Bath v Leicester Tigers, Gallagher Premiership, BT Sport 1.

15:00 – Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports 1.

15:15 – Atletico Madrid v Eibar, La Liga, LaLiga TV.

16:00 – Manchester United v Burnley, Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.

16:05 – Bordeaux v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport/ESPN.

17:00 – Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga, BT Sport 2.

17:00 – RBC Heritage, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf.

18:30 – Leicester City v Southampton, FA Cup semi-final, BT Sport 1.

18:45 – Day 2, Betfred Snooker World Championship, Eurosport 1.

19:45 – SSC Napoli v Inter, Serie A, Premier Sports 1.

20:00 – Inter Miami CF v LA Galaxy, MLS, Sky Sports Football

20:00 – Nantes v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2.

20:00 – Getafe v Real Madrid, LaLiga, LaLiga TV.

20:30 – Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena.

22:30 – Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union, MLS, Sky Sports Football.

