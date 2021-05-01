“This has been going on for over three minutes now, you do need to think about taking a stroke.”

Mark Selby has been warned about his slow play during his Snooker World Championship semi-final against Stuart Bingham.

It is not the first time Selby has been criticised for slow play, having taken over six minutes to play one shot during the Northern Ireland Open in 2019.

Selby slow play.

The three-time champion’s warning came in a period where Bingham won five frames in succession to lead their semi-final 13-11.

Referee Ben Williams stepped in to tell Selby: “This has been going on for over three minutes now, you do need to think about taking a stroke”.

This was after the 37-year-old deliberated over a shot for over three minutes during the 19th frame.

The frame itself took over an hour to complete, before Bingham eventually pounced on a loose safety shot from Selby to continue his run of frames won.

1⃣3⃣4⃣🔁 Back-to-back total clearances from @markjesterselby – from nowhere, the three-time world champion has turned it on 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zOjYXOfKpc — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 30, 2021

Selby v Bingham.

Starting the session 9-7 behind, Bingham made a strong start to the session with a century and 96 break to claw back the deficit.

He followed this up with breaks of 78 and 69 to gain an advantage in the match before Selby followed that up with two frames in succession.

Bingham won the final frame of the night to give him the 13-11 advantage heading into Saturday.

Murphy v Wilson.

Earlier in the day, Shaun Murphy won the last two frames to give himself an outside chance of making his first World Championship final in six years.

Murphy looked to have given himself a mountain to climb after opponent Kyren Wilson had increased his advantage from 6-2 to 10-4 heading into the last two frames of the day.

However, the 2005 champion fought back and reduced the deficit to 10-6, ending it with an 86 clearance in the final frame to keep the semi-final tie alive against last year’s finalist Wilson.

