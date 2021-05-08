“There is no way I can compete with these youngsters nowadays.”

Snooker legend Dennis Taylor has finally announced his retirement aged 72, after a 3-0 defeat to Barry Pinches in the World Seniors Championship first round.

The Northern Irishman is most famous for winning the 1985 World Championship, with an 18-17 final black-ball victory over Steve Davis.

Dennis Taylor.

That 1985 final was watched by a record 18.5 million viewers on BBC and it was after midnight before Taylor slotted the final black ball.

Taylor turned professional in 1972 and played on the World Snooker Tour until 2000.

However, he continued playing part-time on the World Senior Tour, as well as working as a TV pundit for BBC.

His career spanned a total of 49 years but he finally decided to announce his retirement after his first round defeat.

Emotional scenes in the Crucible Theatre this afternoon as Dennis Taylor hangs up his cue – following defeat to Barry Pinches – and I won't lie, I had a bit of a lump in my throat there. pic.twitter.com/sqKqzYWVdO — Baizewatch (@baizewatch) May 7, 2021

Taylor interview.

“That match against Barry was my last competitive match ever,” Taylor told the BBC.

“What a way to finish here at the Crucible theatre. I have enjoyed every minute of the Seniors tour.

“The standard is getting so high but there is no way I can compete with these youngsters nowadays.”

World Seniors Championship.

The World Seniors Championship sees 16 players compete to be crowned Seniors world champion.

Last year’s winner Jimmy White was a 3-0 victor over Tony Knowles. White enjoyed a break of 72 in the second frame and has secured a quarter-final with Darren Morgan.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ken Doherty defeated Joe Johnson 3-0. The 1997 world champion contributed breaks of 102 and 55 against the 1986 Crucible winner and Eurosport pundit.

He will face David Lilley in the last eight at the Crucible after Lilley defeated Philip Williams 3-1.

Taylor’s BBC colleague John Parrott was defeated by Igor Figueiredo. The 1991 world champion was no match for the Brazilian who will now face Stephen Hendry in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Patrick Wallace came out on top against Micheal Judge and will now face Taylor’s victor Pinches in the last quarter-final.

Read More About: denis taylor, snooker