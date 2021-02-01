Ruby Walsh not happy with ‘shambolic’ start to race at Naas

“That is shambolic. If you backed the other horses, I apologise to you.”

Ruby Walsh was very critical of the start to the 2.45 Naas on Sunday as the starter let the race begin, despite many horses being impeded at the start.

Despite Shakeytry ducking right and unseating Philip Enright just before the tape was released in the handicap hurdle, the starter let the field go.

Shakeytry’s antics also hampered both Sean Says and Aarons Day, with the latter subsequently finishing second.

A dramatic few minutes and a very controversial start at Naas. Strong words here from Kevin O'Ryan and Ruby Walsh live at the track pic.twitter.com/Ms4lM5a4db — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 31, 2021

Walsh was highly critical of the incident on Racing TV, labelling the decision not to call a false start as “shambolic” while also offering his commiserations for anyone who backed the hampered horses.

“That should have been a false start,” said Walsh.

“Absolutely no doubt about it. The tape hadn’t gone and there is no way on earth that Derek Cullen [the starter] can start that race.

“That is shambolic. I feel sorry for Oliver McKiernan. If you backed the other horses, I apologise to you.”

After a very eventful afternoon at Naas, Ruby and Kevin sum up – with extended thoughts on that controversial start to the handicap hurdle at 2.45 won by Capilano Bridge pic.twitter.com/Fz3VsTNF0N — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 31, 2021

Having watched similarly controversial starts over recent days, the former Irish champion jockey believes that “serious questions” have to be asked about the IHRB (Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board).

“We saw what went on the other day at Navan,” he added.

“We saw what went on in Punchestown last week. There was a race that started with one horse not even on the track and now we see this today.

“How that horse finishes second is beyond me. There has to be serious questions asked about the start of that race.”

Walsh’s Racing TV colleague Kevin Ryan called the incident a “downright disgrace” while also offering his sympathy to connections of Aarons Day.

“Totally shambolic start, to me it’s a downright disgrace,” O’Ryan said.”Aarons Day has finished second for Oliver McKiernan. The way he has performed he would have bolted up, you would have thought.” Oliver McKiernan, who is the trainer of Aarons Day, was understandably not happy with the start. “They were hanging around for nearly half an hour at the start and then that happens,” McKiernan said. “It’s beyond belief that it could happen.”

