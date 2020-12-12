Ronnie O’Sullivan has spat with referee during win over Ding Junhui

Ronnie O’Sullivan is snooker’s most famous name and is never far away from controversy.

Even by his standards, 2020 has been an eventful year. He won his sixth world championship, leaving him one behind Stephen Hendry’s record of seven. He has also had his fair share of opinions throughout the year most notably when criticising the standard of younger players on the tour.

O’Sullivan was back in action yesterday. He defeated Ding Junhui 5-4 to secure his place in the Scottish Open semi-final. However, controvery is never far away from O’Sullivan and he was left bemused by referee Brendan Moore going to the cameras to check a foul.

You can see the incident in the below clip.

Moore wasn’t sure if O’Sullivan had hit the black ball before potting the red. He wanted to double check on the cameras with the English player less than amused.

Moore is heard saying “I wasn’t 100% sure, so I wanted to check it.” O’Sullivan responds: “Are you 100% sure now?”

Frustration

Referees weren’t the only thing on O’Sullivan’s mind after the game. He was also left frustrated by his own performance, having particular issues with his cue tip.

The six-time world champion told Eurosport: “I’m just so glad that’s over. I couldn’t play with that tip.

“I just couldn’t play anything out there. It was embarrassing. He probably felt sorry for me. He had so many chances. It was absolutely scary. I’m into the next round, hopefully get a new tip on.”

Semi-final

O’Sullivan will play 37th ranked player Li Hang in the next round after the Chinese player defeated world number one Judd Trump.

O’Sullivan temporarily had to me reminded of his semi final’s opponent saying: “It is what it is. I’m into the next round and hopefully I get a new tip on. Have a little go. What’s his name tomorrow? Oh, Li Hang yeah.”

It was only last week, he was accusing “Steve Davis of ruining snooker in the 1980s.”

Whatever you think of Ronnie O’Sullivan, he is definitely entertaining.

