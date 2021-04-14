Ronnie O’Sullivan calls Mark Selby a ‘bad loser’ ahead of World Championship

“It sounded like he was a bit of a bad loser really. He didn’t really take it well.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan has described Mark Selby as a “bad loser” following last year’s World Championship semi-final defeat to O’Sullivan.

‘The Rocket’ won a deciding frame shootout, having been 14-16 down, to win 17-16 and advance to the final. He went on to clinch his sixth World Championship, and first since 2013.

Mark Selby.

However, after the game, Selby accused his opponent of being “disrespectful” by the way he was playing early on in that semi-final.

“I felt like it was a little bit disrespectful the way he played,” Selby told BBC Sport back in August.

“Every time I got him in a snooker he just went down and hit the ball at 100mph and it could have gone anywhere.

“Whether he was just in that frame of mind but felt it was a little disrespectful for me at the table.”

Ahead of this year’s World Championship, which begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield this weekend, O’Sullivan has described Selby as a “bad loser” and admitted that the incident has affected their relationship.

“I didn’t realise that result had affected him as much as it had,” O’Sullivan told Sporting Life.

“Sometimes you can want something too bad, and then it’s hard to brush off a defeat, let alone a defeat how he felt like he was defeated.

“After listening to his after match interview, it sounded like he was a bit of a bad loser really. He didn’t really take it well.

“I was a bit surprised. I thought he would have given me a bit more credit for hanging in there and playing three amazing frames at the end and getting the victory. It seems he didn’t take it in that spirit.

“That’s for him to get over. It doesn’t seem like he’s able to get over it really. They can be tough matches, I’ve had one or two of them in my career. They linger on for a bit. Hopefully, he gets his head around it and moves on from it.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan comeback.

The 45-year-old was asked whether it was the way he had fought back during that semi-final that had rattled Selby.

“Oh yeah. A hundred per cent. I didn’t realise at the time because obviously you’re on such a high and you’ve won,” O’Sullivan replied.

“But actually, if you were to sit down and listen to his interview and listen to some of the things he’s said, you’d have to go that’s coming from somewhere. It’s obviously bothered him to a certain extent.

“Listen, it would bother me I think, if I had one hand on the trophy, and all of a sudden someone has just come along and taken it away from you.

“It’s not an easy one to get over, but until he gets over it and it’s properly put to bed, it’s a little bit difficult. I suppose it has changed the relationship in many ways because it’s affected him.

“I’d rather he’d won, been happy, and he would have been in a good place. Until he gets himself through that, I don’t know. It’s something he needs to get over for him to move on.”

Read More About: mark selby, ronnie o'sullivan, snooker, snooker world championship