Rafael Nadal match stopped as supporter is escorted out for heckling him

“Honestly it was a strange situation, but funny at the same time.”

Rafael Nadal was heckled by a woman in the crowd during his win over Michael Mmoh at the Australian Open.

Nadal beat the American qualifier Mmoh in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 but it was a supporter in the Rod Laver Arena who stole all the headlines.

The incident began with mild amusement as several spectators held up proceedings by chatting loudly.

However, one woman represented the most significant distraction before the match as she shouted “Hurry up, you OCD f***” while Nadal was preparing to serve.

The crowd was booing but Nadal saw the funny side and kept on laughing throughout.

Fortunately for Nadal the drama did not distract him as he subsequently delivered an ace.

However, the women was not finished and proceeded to give the 34-year-old the middle finger, prompting security to race over to escort her out.

Nadal burst into a smile as the focus returned to the rowdy woman in the stands but she was not prepared to go quietly.

The camera switched back on her as officials attempted to get her out of the arena while she continued to abuse those around her.

Once again, Nadal didn’t lose focus and produced another couple of aces to close out the second set.

The World Number Two was asked in his post-match interview whether he knew the women as she was sitting in front of a Spanish flag.

“No, and honestly, I don’t want to know,” Nadal replied.

“I don’t know what happened. Maybe she took in too much gin or tequila.

“Honestly it was a strange situation, but funny at the same time. Sometimes there is people for everything around the world.

“It’s funny somebody doing the finger to me. I was surprised, yes, but at the same time was thinking, ‘Poor girl,’ because probably she was drunk or something like this.”

