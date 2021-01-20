Novak Djokovic: “My good intentions have been misconstrued”

“When I see the aftermath of things, I do tend to ask myself if I should just sit back and enjoy my benefits instead of paying attention to other people’s struggles.”

Novak Djokovic has released another statement, this time giving out about the perception created off the back of his list of demands for tennis players stranded in 14-day quarantine ahead of this year’s Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has hit back at the criticism his letter received where he asked Craig Tiley, Australian Open chief, to ease quarantine restrictions.

The Serbian’s request of moving tennis players into “private houses with tennis courts” received a negative response by a lot of Australians.

However, the world number one feels his comments were “misconstrued” and “couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

These pro tennis stars have to quarantine for 14 days before the Australia Open — so they came up with some creative ways to keep their skills sharp 🎾 pic.twitter.com/vrxlfNZNAa — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2021

Statement

“My good intentions for my fellow competitors in Melbourne have been misconstrued as being selfish, difficult and ungrateful,” Djokovic said in a statement released on Twitter.

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth. At times when I see the aftermath of things, I do tend to ask myself if I should just sit back and enjoy my benefits instead of paying attention to other people’s struggles. I’ve earned my privileges the hard way.

“It is very difficult for me to be a mere onlooker knowing how much every help, gesture, and good word mattered to me when I was small and insignificant in the world pecking order.

“Hence, I use my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed.”

Two young players showed off their tennis skills to Novak Djokovic as he watched from his hotel balcony where he was in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/aCNb7rUkOH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

The 17-time Grand Slam champion feels the picture painted by the media of the players as “ungrateful, weak and selfish” was not fair.

Nevertheless, he has apologised that it had come to that as he knows how grateful most of the players are that they get the chance to compete at a Grand Slam event.

“I am very sorry that it has come to that because I do know how grateful many are,” he explained.

“We all came to Australia to compete. Not being able to train and prepare before the tournament starts is really not easy.

“None of us ever questioned 14 days of quarantine despite what is being said by media outlets.”

Read More About: Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, quarantine