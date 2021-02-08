Nick Kyrgios calls Novak Djokovic a ‘strange cat’ during Australian Open

Share and Enjoy !

“He’s a very strange cat.”

Nick Kyrgios called Novak Djokovic a “strange cat” as they continued their verbal spat on Day One of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios had been critical of Djokovic’s actions around the pandemic with the Serbian responding, saying he had no respect for the Australian off the court.

Both Djokovic and Kyrgios got off to winning starts beating Jeremy Chardy and Frederico Ferreira Silva respectively.

Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios spoke after his victory in his post-match press conference.

“It’s a strange one for me, because, you know, I read his comments, he said he doesn’t respect me off the court,” he said.

“It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, ‘Look, I don’t respect the guy on the court’, because I understand if he doesn’t agree with some of my antics on the court that I have done in the past.

“And when we’ve played matches, I think I’ve actually been pretty good towards him.”

Djokovic’s pandemic behaviour

Once again, the 25-year-old referenced Djokovic’s pandemic record when speaking about the World Number One.

“But I’m not quite sure how he can’t respect me off the court,” Kyrgios continued.

“I feel like I’ve gone about things extremely well, especially during the pandemic.

“I was driving around delivering food to people during the pandemic that didn’t, or couldn’t, get the supplies.

“I was extremely careful about what I was doing. I didn’t want to spread the virus to anyone.

“Now I’m actually trying to donate meal kits to people that need food. I have my foundation.

“So it’s very strange to me as why he would say he doesn’t respect me off the court. I actually do a lot off the court.”

"You and Nick Kyrgios are probably two of the most loved tennis players in Australia "

Djokovic "Really? Okay" .@AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/XM3Wp21CMj — 井蛙堂 (@seiadoumogera) February 7, 2021

Novak Djokovic

Kyrgios then called his fellow tennis player a “very strange cat.”

“But he’s a very strange cat, Novak is,” Kyrgios stated.

“Heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone that’s partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don’t know if I can take any slack from that man.

“That’s as bad as it gets for me.”

Djokovic refused to respond when asked to comment.

