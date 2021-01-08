Mark Selby on Ronnie O’Sullivan: “He knew what he was doing”

“He knew what he was doing. There’s no way in the world he didn’t know that I was down on the shot. So it’s a little bit naughty.”

Mark Selby and Ronnie O’Sullivan share nine snooker world championships between them.

Rivalry

The pair have formed a great rivalry over the years, with things escalating since the sport resumed post-lockdown.

During the World Championships back in August, Selby accused his opponent of being “disrespectful” by the way he was playing when losing their semi-final.

However, the six-time World Champion fought back, eventually winning the game 17-16.

They also clashed last month at the Scottish Open final. Both players accused the other of distraction tactics. Selby went on to win the match 9-3.

Chalk

Mark Selby spoke to the Sporting Life this week about the incident and his rivalry with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Selby said: “Ronnie is Ronnie sometimes. He obviously does things other people don’t do.

“There are little antics. You have to try to blank it out and just get on with it.

“Early on in the Scottish Open final, I was on one shot and he was stood up in his chair. Just as I was about to pull the cue back to play the shot, he started chalking his cue.

“So I stood up and looked at him, and he pulled a face and sat down as if to say he was sorry. He knew what he was doing.

“There’s no way in the world he didn’t know that I was down on the shot. So it’s a little bit naughty.

Water bottle

The pair also clashed later on in the same game when O’Sullivan accused Selby of distracting him by moving a bottle of water. Even referee Leo Scullion had to get involved.

Selby continued: “Then he accused me of moving a bottle of water when he was on his shot, and he wasn’t even on his shot at the time. Leo came over to me and said, apparently I was moving my water when he was on his shot.

“I said ‘whatever, Leo’. I knew I wasn’t doing it. If I was doing it I’d have been the first one to apologise and say sorry, but he wasn’t even down on his shot.

“People do things at certain times, don’t they? Because I pulled him up [for chalking], he probably felt like he had to pull me up on something. And then he pulled me up for nothing.

Form

The three-time World Champion believes that O’Sullivan isn’t playing to his potential at the moment and that this is having an impact in some of his behaviour during frames.

“I don’t think he’s happy with the way he’s playing at the moment. Sometimes if you’re not happy with the way you’re playing and your form’s not great, you’re looking for things.

“If everything is going great and you’re flying, you don’t seem to notice anything.

“I wouldn’t fall out with anyone, but I’ll always be willing to stand my ground if I feel like I’m in the right

“I’ll stand my ground and argue, whether it’s Ronnie, Mark Allen, Neil Robertson or anyone.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan responded after the Scottish Open final giving his version of events.

O’Sullivan said: “He thought I was chalking my cue and putting him off, but I wasn’t even in his eye line.

“I was in my chair when he was playing a safety shot.

“I found that a bit strange, so when he started doing that [tapping his water bottle], I thought ‘I might as well pull you up’.

“So I said ‘any chance you can not do it when I’m on my shot?’

Despite their differences on the table, Selby believes this hasn’t changed the respect he has for O’Sullivan off the table.

Speaking about their relationship, he said: “I think our relationship is fine in general. There are no issues off the table.

“I have as much respect for him as any other player off the table.”

O’Sullivan also agrees saying: “There’s no issue between me and Mark, I think we have to thank each other for driving us to be better players.”

Nevertheless, it will be a compelling watch the next time the two Englishmen clash.

Read More About: mark selby, ronnie o'sullivan, snooker, snooker world championship