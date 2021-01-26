Kevin Doyle on Cheltenham lookout as family breeding operation takes off

“I have done some coaching with Ireland’s U17s too…but right now, I think I prefer working with horses over footballers!”

Following his retirement due to concussion concerns, Kevin Doyle has been running his family racehorse stable and is now eyeing up Cheltenham glory.

Kevin Doyle horse breeding

Doyle made 62 international caps for Ireland, scoring 14 goals in the process.

His club career started in the League of Ireland, with St. Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City, before he headed over to England to play with Reading and Wolves.

Loan spells at QPR and Crystal Palace preceded a permanent move to the MLS, where he linked up with Colorado Rapids before retiring in 2017 due to concussion concerns.

However, since then he has returned to Ireland where he is currently breeding horses in the family stable yard.

“I always planned on moving home when I finished,” Doyle told the Irish Sun.

“It’s not my full-time job but it is more than a hobby as it’s a bit of work every day and it’s been fantastic for me coming home and getting stuck in.

“It gives me a buzz. My dad has bred National Hunt horses for years and it is my day today. I have always been interested in it and that is what I turn my time to now.”

“I have done some coaching with Ireland’s U17s too…but right now, I think I prefer working with horses over footballers!”

Cheltenham Gold Cup horse

The 37-year-old’s father bred the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Hollywell who subsequently disappointed on the day.

Nevertheless, it was a very proud moment for the Doyle family.

“The family has done it for years and my dad bred a horse called Hollywell, which was favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2015. He won a good few times there too.

“He didn’t win the big one but hopefully there are plenty more to come from us.”

Football

Kevin Doyle feels fulfilled from his football career, keen to turn to another passion of his, horses.

He is thankful for what he achieved in the sport but will now be eyeing winners in Cheltenham as opposed to against them.

“Football is over now and I got what I wanted from it,” he continued.

“I don’t wake up every morning pining to put my boots on and train. 5-a-side once a week is enough to feed that habit.

“I had a pony when I was growing up and for a year or two I was keen on riding him, but then soccer took over and thankfully so.”

