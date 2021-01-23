“Roy was a truly remarkable character, an immense presence in Irish cricket, and a truly great friend – not just personally, but to many people within and outside the cricket family.”

Irish cricket is in mourning after the death of former international pace bowler and ex-national team manager Roy Torrens at the age of 72.

Roy Torrens

Torrens was a hugely popular figure in Ireland cricket having represented his country 30 times before his role as national team manager.

Torrens’ joyous celebrations with Ireland players was a memorable feature of their World Cup wins, including Pakistan in 2007 and England in 2011.

He became president of the Irish Cricket Union in 2000 and his managerial stint from 2004-16 was in a period of a lot of Irish success.

Vale Roy Torrens. The Board and staff of Cricket Ireland are saddened to learn of the passing of our beloved friend, Roy Torrens – a true great of Irish cricket. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/3WLQ8vZNoa#RIPRoy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/tDfii1X28r — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) January 23, 2021

Ross McCollum

Ross McCollum, chair of Cricket Ireland, released a statement on Cricket Ireland’s website.

“I am greatly saddened to learn of the loss of our great friend, Roy Torrens,” he said.

“Roy was a truly remarkable character, an immense presence in Irish cricket, and a truly great friend – not just personally, but to many people within and outside the cricket family.”

“He was a player, a team manager, a President and – most importantly – an inspiration to all he met.”

“It goes without saying, but we will miss him greatly and our hearts go out to Joan, the family and his friends at this time.”

