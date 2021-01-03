“Yeah I can afford to buy Wayne a cup of coffee from Costa. I might even put an extra shot in it!

Gary Anderson defeated Dave Chisnall to earn a place in the PDC World Darts Championship Final tonight.

Gary Anderson.

However, despite winning 6-3, ‘The Flying Scotsman’ was disappointed with the standard of the semi-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It didn’t feel good at all. A lot of loose darts and I was snatching. If I do that on Sunday, it won’t be looking good.

“If you had asked me [about the standard], I thought it was 76 or 77 average up there. I need to turn up a lot more, buck up the ideas.”

When asked if the money makes a massive difference, Anderson referenced his spat with Wayne Mardle in his reply.

“Yeah, I can now afford to buy Wayne a cup of coffee from Costa. I might even put an extra shot in it!

Gerwyn Price.

Gary Anderson will play Gerwyn Price in the final after the Welshman defeated Stephen Bunting 6-4.

Speaking about his win to Sky Sports, Price said: “To be up against it and Stephen taking out everything in that game, it’s the best I’ve played in this tournament and I needed to.

“He punished me whenever I slipped up. I was 3-1 down and I was kicking myself, I was 4-3 down and kicking myself, but I dug in there.

“I think in two sets, I was up two legs in both sets and I bombed them, but that’s the class Stephen showed. It was a tough, tough game.”

It will be potential grudge match after the infamous 2018 Grand Slam of Darts final. Price was fined £11,500 for his antics that day but doesn’t believe that incident will have an impact.

The number three seed said: “I’m more experienced now. That was a few years ago, and it was a bit of needle. But we’re both professionals.

“I’ll go up there and give it my all, play my game. Hopefully I can improve on what I have done in the beginning of this tournament.

“I haven’t spoken with Gary much since then. I’m not saying we don’t get on. We just don’t really speak. Sometimes we say alright as we walk past.”

Anderson is not a fan of Price’s screaming, in-your-face celebrations and with tongue firmly in cheek, he said: “He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him!

“I’ll go up there and try to play darts. I’ll be quiet, he’ll be loud! If I shut out the games early, then he cannot celebrate can he?”

Anderson ended his interview with: “I just want to play darts.”

