Willie Mullins’ horse had been pulled out of Cheltenham last year due to being lame.

Chacun Pour Soi was sensational today as he won the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase Grade 1 at Leopardstown. He is now the 6/4 favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Chacun Pour Soi 🏇 Six runs for @WillieMullinsNH

🥇 Five wins

🏆 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase

🏆 Dublin Chase

🏆 Ryanair Novice Chase

🏆 Hilly Way Chase

⭐️ Superstar All class from Chacun Pour Soi who wins a third Grade One @LeopardstownRC @PTownend pic.twitter.com/BUIdNFElBX — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2020

Chacun Pour Soi Leopardstown.

Chacun Pour Soi lined up in a field of six. This included 2019 Arkle winner Put The Kettle On, Notebook, Annamix, Castlegrace Paddy and Le Richebourg.

The race went as expected with the 4-7 favourite taking up a position on the inside rail. Notebook followed as they turned in but Rich Ricci’s first-string cruised ahead and never looked like being pegged back.

With the last fence omitted, it was a long run in but the 2019 Dublin Racing Festival winner won eased down in what was a very impressive performance.

Notebook hung on from second with Put The Kettle On ultimately disappointing back in the third.

1.10 Leopardstown (Paddy's Rewards Club Chase – Grade One) result:

1 Chacun Pour Soi 4-7F

2 Notebook 7-2 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2020

Chacun Pour Soi Cheltenham.

This was Chacun Pour Soi’s second outing this season after impressing when winning at Cork earlier in the month. The Willie Mullins trained chaser is expected to defend is crown at the Leopardstown Dublin Chase in February before heading to Cheltenham.

He is now a 7/4 general price for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, a race he was pulled out of last year due to being lame, just before declarations.

Altior, who is now 12/1 for the same race, disappointed in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

Arkle.

Another Cheltenham contender Shiskin won very impressively in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton. He confirms his place at the top of the Arkle betting ahead of Cheltenham in March.

Shiskin is now odds-on in some places to win the Arkle and it remains to be seen if there are any 2m novice chasers in the division to challenge Nicky Henderson’s horse.

Read More About: chacun pour soi, Champion Chase, Cheltenham, Horse Racing