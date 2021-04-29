BT confirms talks over sale of BT Sport with Amazon, Disney and DAZN linked

“BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners.”

BT have confirmed they are currently holding talks on the sale of BT Sport to a number of potential partners, with the likes of Amazon, Disney and DAZN all linked.

BT Sport currently hold certain rights to many major sporting competitions including the Premier League and Champions League in football, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup in rugby, UFC and much more.

BT Sport.

According to The Daily Telegraph, BT are exploring the sale of a stake in their sports channels to a number of broadcasting platforms.

The report claims BT are in talks with US giants Amazon and Disney as well as streaming service DAZN, with a British broadcast company also involved.

Sport broadcasting rights have gone in a different direction in recent years due to the changes in the way consumers watch sport, an obvious example being the introduction of Amazon Prime to the Premier League.

BT statement.

BT released a brief statement on their website confirming the news that they are exploring future partners.

“BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth.”

Sport TV rights future.

Earlier this month, an attempted breakaway league was formed in football, with the European Super League initially having six Premier League clubs signed up.

However after a public backlash, those six English teams announced they were withdrawing from the league, but it still does raise the question about where the future of sports broadcasting and TV rights are going.

Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis, believes BT should get out of the sports broadcasting industry if the opportunity arises.

“Should BT get the opportunity to make a profitable exit from a business they entered in 2012 that has absorbed £9bn (€10.3bn) of rights costs, they should go for it,” Enders told Bloomberg.

“It is a structurally loss-making situation, given the current wholesaling arrangements.”

