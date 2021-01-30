Australian Open gets go ahead for 30,000 fans a day

“The most significant event with crowds the world has seen for many, many months.”

The Australian Open has been given the go ahead from the government for 30,000 fans a day according to Victoria’s sports minister Martin Pakula.

Australian Open

On Saturday, Victoria’s sports minister, Martin Pakula, confirmed the government had agreed to a plan that would allow daily crowd capacity of 30,000 for the first eight days of the tournament, reducing to 25,000 per day from the start of the tournament quarter-finals.

Pakula said this would mean a total of 390,000 people would be expected to attend Melbourne Park to watch the tournament during the two weeks of play, which is about half the attendance of previous tournaments.

“The most significant event with crowds the world has seen for many, many months,” Pakula said.

“That means on Rod Laver Arena, as we get to the end of the tournament, we’ll have an incredible atmosphere, not that different to the atmosphere we’ve seen in all the Opens in years past.”

Quarantine

22 players remain in hotel quarantine, according to Tennis Australia chief executive, Craig Tiley.

This includes Japan’s Kei Nishikori and the French world No 28, Benoit Paire. The last players were to be released at midnight on Saturday.

The hotel quarantine programme has come in for criticism from some participants, including Novak Djokovic.

However, Tiley insisted to reporters that “99.9 per cent” of players had been satisfied with conditions.

He said players who had been through a hard lockdown – meaning they were unable to access training facilities during the quarantine – had been given “priority” with their access to training facilities.

Read More About: Australian Open, grand slam tennis, melbourne, tennis