Andy Murray has surprisingly expressed an interest in moving to golf after he calls time on his tennis career.

The former world number one says becoming a caddie in professional golf is something that appeals to him.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has struggled with injuries since a recurring hip problem forced him to admit the extent of the pain he was suffering during an emotional 2019 Australian Open press conference.

Following surgery, he has managed to continue in the sport but the Scotsman didn’t rule out making the switch to golf once he finishes playing tennis.

“I love sport, so something else that would interest me post-playing would be working in another sport,” Murray told the Gentleman’s Journal.

“I got asked about this a little while ago and, because I really like golf, being a caddie on a golf tour would be exciting – to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that.

“There’s probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and things, and helping a golfer with that might be interesting.

“Or getting my coaching badges in football – that would be fun.”

In a wide-ranging interview, the 33-year-old also revealed that he used lockdown to try his hand with another sport.

“For the first two months of lockdown all of my training was done at home. I was doing a lot of cardio work and, for the first time in my life, I did some road biking,” Murray added.

“To begin with, I got a bike just to be able to go out and exercise. But I got quite into it. I really enjoyed it, actually.

“I actually think, when I finish playing tennis, cycling is something I want to do more of. I live 20 minutes south of Wimbledon in Surrey. So I cycled around Box Hill, where they did some of the Olympic road racing.”

“I had two or three routes I was doing consistently. And, because I’m competitive, I was seeing if I could beat my times each week, to see if I was getting fitter.

“I enjoyed going up the hills — so tough, but I really loved it.”

The 2012 US Open champion had to withdraw from the Miami Open last week with a groin injury and – currently ranked 119th in the world – it seems unlikely he will get back to winning Grand Slams any time soon.

However, helping a golfer win one of the four Majors could well be on the horizon.

