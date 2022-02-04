China ‘not suited’ to host Winter Olympics amid growing concerns on human rights record

A big statement.

Team GB freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has claimed that China is ‘not well suited’ to host the Winter Olympics amid growing scrutiny on their human rights record.

In recent days, the event has been described as a ‘genocide’ Olympics, with the event set to begin today.

But Kenworthy stressed that China should not be allowed to host the Winter Olympics, with the IOC also coming in for a lot of criticism in the meantime.

“T he IOC should take a stance against a lot of these atrocities..”

“I think the IOC should take a stance against a lot of these atrocities and stand up for important issues. And by not granting those countries the right to host the Games they could create positive change in those places – maybe not even letting them compete,” the 30-year-old told the BBC.

“I know the Olympics are so important to China and they are always so high up in the medal count, that I feel like by actually taking a stance against them in a real tangible way you could probably make some positive change.

Alarm clocks at the ready ⏰ Mixed doubles curling kick-offs Day 0 before the Opening Ceremony.#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Fiq332De7W — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 3, 2022

“It’s all about money, it seems like. I don’t really think they’re well suited to host the Games.”

Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics, however, begins today, with the opening ceremony to come on Friday afternoon.

And while there is growing scrutiny on the event, there will be a tangible Irish contingent taking part; with six athletes set to compete in Beijing.

TEAM IRELAND BEIJING 2022 ⭐️Team Announcement 🇮🇪#TeamIreland has officially named 6⃣ athletes who will compete in the #Beijing2022 Winter Olympic Games!

🏂Seamus O’Connor

⛷️Bubba Newby

⛷️Thomas Maloney Westgaard

⛷️Tess Arbez

⛷️Jack Gower

🛷Elsa Desmondhttps://t.co/FDj5BMnVNS pic.twitter.com/T40DnrhZrz — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) January 24, 2022

“The resilience and determination that these athletes displayed throughout the qualification process and throughout the challenges with which they were faced is a credit to them and we are very much looking forward to supporting them as they achieve their dreams in Beijing 2022,” Team Ireland Chef de Mission Nancy Chillingworth said.

“There was a lot of competition to get on the team, and while the focus over the coming weeks will naturally be on the team, it is important to acknowledge the commitment and resilience shown by those athletes who missed out on qualification.

“I have no doubt that they too will have their opportunity to shine in the future.”

Read More About: winter olympics