‘I’m playing for my country’ – Ukrainian tennis star defiant after win versus Russian opponent

Elina Svitolina was in determined form.

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has vowed to ‘play for her country’ amid the worsening Russian invasion that is ravaging her home nation.

Svitolina, 27, is the former world number three ranked player in the world, and was in defiant mood when she took on Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open.

Svitolina, however, dismantled her Russian foe, winning by straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, resulting in her passionate speech after the game.

“What we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians..”

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians,” Svitolina told reporters after her convincing win.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing for my country and doing my best using my platform and using my resources to introduce that and try to invite people to support Ukraine.”

Previously, Svitolina has stressed that any of her prize monies going forward would go to the Ukrainian Army, and her clash against Potapova was an emotionally charged affair.

Hand on heart 💜 The No.1 seed @ElinaSvitolina is through in straight sets in Monterrey.#AbiertoGNPSeguros pic.twitter.com/hk74huvgaz — wta (@WTA) March 2, 2022

After the game, the players exchanged a few words, with Svitolina expressing her appreciation for the support from the crowd.

“For me, playing the match here, I’m not playing only for myself,” Svitolina added. “I’m playing for my country, I’m playing for the help of the Ukrainian army and people in need.

“Every victory that I’m going to get is going to be very special.”

Elina Svitolina.

While she is not a household name in the tennis world, Svitolina is the number one seed for the Monterrey Open.

And unlike many of her Ukrainian counterparts, she decided to play the game against Potapova, rather than opting to boycott it.

As a result of her sweeping win, Svitolina will now take her place in the last-16 of the competition, with Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova set to be her next opponent.

