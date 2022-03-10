Novak Djokovic ruled out of Indian Wells over vaccine status

Novak Djokovic has been ruled out of Indian Wells.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been ruled out of Indian Wells, with his vaccination status once again ruling him out of action.

Earlier this year, Djokovic was denied entry into Australia after an appeal, with the Australian authorities not allowing him to compete in Melbourne for the competition.

And he has now been ruled out of his second tournament in three months, with Covid-19 regulations denying him entry into the United States.

On social media, Djokovic confirmed the news, revealing that he expected to be unable to play in the competition.

“While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open draw, I knew, given the entry requirements to the US, it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel there,” he began.

“But as international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change.

“The CDC confirmed today that regulations are not changing which means I will not be playing in the US.

“I know my fans are looking forward to seeing me play again and I hope to be back playing for them on the tour soon. Good luck to everyone who is playing in the US in these great tournaments.”

While Djokovic will be unable to compete at Indian Wells, he will now be replaced by Grigor Dimitrov, with a further player yet to be decided taking Dimitrov’s space once qualifying is complete.

“Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open,” a statement from the competition read. “As the next player in line to be seeded, Grigor Dimitrov will move into Djokovic’s space in the draw, and a Lucky Loser from qualifying will move into Dimitrov’s space in the draw once qualifying is complete.”

