Novak Djokovic denied entry into Australia.

World number one Novak Djokovic has had his visa to enter Australia denied, essentially ruling him out of taking part in the Australian Open this month.

Djokovic’s participation in the competition has been the subject of much scrutiny this week, and it appears it will not fall in favour of the Serbian star.

The Australian Government has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. He will be sent home. @9NewsAUS @2GB873 — Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) January 5, 2022

Just this morning, Djokovic claimed his visa application had been ‘accepted’ after he provided border officials with a medical exemption for not taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Revealing he was granted permission to travel to Australia, Djokovic posted on social media yesterday.

“Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

But as it happens, his visa has been revoked by Australian border officials, ruling him out of playing in the competition.

This comes shortly after it emerged that Djokovic’s ‘medical exemption’ was to be rigorously examined by Australian officials.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that,” the Australian PM said.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

The Australian Open will go ahead on January 17th, and it looks like it will take place without a certain Novak Djokovic.

