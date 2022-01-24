Novak Djokovic certainly did not endear himself to the Australian public.

Novak Djokovic’s behaviour surrounding his Australian Open snub has been branded as arrogant by Australian politician Daniel Andrews.

The Victoria state premier accused the Serbian star of arrogance following his controversial withdrawal from the competition, with the Serbian deported after a court hearing.

Andrews cited the behaviour of Rafael Nadal who did the contrary to Djokovic and received his vaccination shot prior to the competition taking place.

Novak Djokovic accused of being arrogant over Australian Open snub.

“My position is very clear. You want to come here, get vaccinated. It’s pretty simple,” Andrews said.

“Rafa [Nadal] had it right. It could all have been avoided if he just got vaccinated, and that fellow [Djokovic] might think he’s bigger than the tournament. He’s not. That is why the tournament is happening without him, and it’s a great success.

“To Mr Tiley and all of his team, I wish them well as they enter the second week. This is a major event.

“It is the biggest thing in tennis in the first quarter of every year. Melbourne, London, New York and Paris are connected by some things. One of them is tennis, Grand Slam tennis.

“This event is much bigger than any one person. There was one person who thought differently, he’s not in the country, and the tournament is happening, so that is fantastic.”

Novak Djokovic.

Despite suggestions that Djokovic’s non-involvement would not take away from the on-court events, the Serbian has remained in the headlines since.

But as for the on-court action, the Australian Open is now headed towards the last-eight stage, with a number of big-hitters left in the competition.

Nadal has already sealed his passage into the quarter-finals; where he will take on 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Read More About: Australian Open, Novak Djokovic