Nico Rosberg hints that Lewis Hamilton can have few complaints over his Abu Dhabi defeat to Max Verstappen

Former F1 star Nico Rosberg has claimed that Lewis Hamilton can have few complaints over his dramatic F1 Driver’s Championship defeat to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi finale last month.

Hamilton was undone by a dramatic turn of events in Abu Dhabi, resulting in Verstappen bringing an end to the Englishman’s stranglehold on the title.

It was not without its controversy, although Rosberg has since claimed that Hamilton should have little complaint with the outcome.

“I said it was good what they [the stewards] did in the incident at the beginning of the race, but actually there I think it went Lewis’ way and he should have let him past,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“So it’s really one-one in terms of fundamental decisions during the race, so I think it’s okay.

“There are other things that happened, you have got to remember there were Safety Cars, Red Bull took gambles, they came in, they pitted both under the virtual and the real Safety Car,” he added.

“They took a gamble, it could have gone against them, and it didn’t.

“They were the people out there taking the big gambles, Mercedes stayed conservative and unfortunately for them, they got hit with a very unexpected sudden change of mind about how they were going to restart this race.

“But, Red Bull took all the risks.”

Rosberg has experience of winning a Driver’s Championship himself, winning the crown in 2016.

That, however, ended up being his last year in the car, as he called time on his career after that.

