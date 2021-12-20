Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open campaign in doubt after Covid-19 diagnosis

A blow for Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open preparations have been plunged into major doubt following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Nadal, who was returning home from the Abu Dhabi tournament, tested positive on his arrival home in Spain.

As a result, the multiple time Grand Slam winner will now be forced to isolate, with his Australian Open campaign already in doubt prior to his diagnosis.

Revealing the news on social media, Nadal confirmed that he has been forced to isolate after his return home to Spain.

“I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” he said.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday.

Hola a todos. Quería anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a España. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding.”

Prior to his Covid-19 positive result, Nadal already noted that he was sceptical of his involvement in the Australian Open.

“The idea is to go there and try my best there in Australia … Being 100 per cent honest, I can’t guarantee it,” he said.

“I need to speak with my team. It’s more than six months since the last real official match. Things are difficult and I accept that.

“I was able to compete in both matches and even had my chances, so if we put that in perspective it’s a very positive thing.

“I went through this process unfortunately a lot of times in my tennis career but I need to practice and I need to be healthy enough to go through this process.”

Nadal, however, has confirmed that he is willing to wait until he makes a final decision on his involvement in the tournament.

