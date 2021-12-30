Michael Smith reflects on Ally Pally classic to reach the last eight

It was a brilliant night of Darts at Ally Pally.

Michael Smith spoke of his delight after securing a stunning PDC World Darts Championship win against Jonny Clayton at Alexandra Palace.

Smith, who saw off Limerick man Willie O’Connor earlier in the competition, defied the odds to beat Clayton, who recorded a 102.48 average and 14 maximums.

The win, however, came in a seventh set tie-breaker, as Smith took his place in the last eight of the competition.

Michael Smith on his Ally Pally classic.

“That deserved to be the final,” Smith told Sky Sports. “That game felt like the Rob Cross one in 2018. I thought I’ve been here before in this situation when I had the 96 to take Rob out, but luckily enough I got away with it and I got through.

“Going into that match, I just kept saying to myself: ‘I’ve got a game to beat anyone, I’ve got to keep believing and keep doing it’.

🗣 “𝗜’𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗳 𝗜 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻’𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁” We spoke to Michael Smith after he defeated Jonny Clayton 4-3 in an absolute classic at Ally Pally… pic.twitter.com/TSVhgv4M08 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2021

“My scoring wasn’t the best tonight, but I did it at the right time. I hit the right shots at the right time, and I’m just really chuffed that I got the win.

“Jonny has probably been No.1 or No.2 all year. To get that win was massive for my confidence, and the way I did it with 72, 64 and 68 [finishes] – those last darts at double were going in.”

Michael Smith.

Smith is back in action on Saturday, January 1st, as he takes on Gerwyn Price in the last eight.

Today, however, Gary Anderson takes on Rob Cross, whereas James Wade takes on Martijn Kleermaker. Peter Wright also will face Ryan Searle.

