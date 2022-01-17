Andy McBrine hails Ireland’s ‘fighting spirit’ in historic ODI win over West Indies

It was a heroic day for Ireland’s cricketers.

Ireland’s Andy McBrine basked in the glory in more success for Ireland’s cricketers, as they saw off the West Indies in their ODI series in the Caribbean.

Ireland, who went into the series battling several Covid-19 issues, won the series 2-1, despite the absence of skipper Andy Balbirnie.

Most importantly, however, was the context of the result, with the Green and Whites seeing off their opponents with a stunning upset on the road.

“There’s a fighting spirit left in us and we showed that..”

Speaking after the win, player of the series, Andy McBrine basked in the glory of winning the series, hailing Ireland’s ‘fighting spirit’ in the face of adversity.

“It means a lot to the team – the last 3 to 4 weeks hasn’t been easy on us, but there’s a fighting spirit left in us and we showed that today,” he told Cricket Ireland.

“There was a nice bit of spin in the pitch today – I just had to change up my lengths and keep it as simple as possible and force them to make mistakes – and that has happened in the last three games.

“I struggled a bit to get my timing with the bat, I just ground it out and waited for my ball as much as I could. Harry and I kept things simple, we were always up above the required rate, so didn’t need to lapse into anything we didn’t need to.

“Player of the Series means a lot personally, but I’m firstly jus trying to contribute what I can to the team.”

Ireland secure historic win.

While the win was not vitally important in terms of Ireland’s World Cup ambitions, it was a significant one nonetheless.

The win itself was Ireland’s first ODI away series success against a full ICC member, with Ireland running out winners by two wickets on the road.

