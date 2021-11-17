Graham Ford steps down as Ireland head coach, citing ‘challenges and handicaps’

Graham Ford has parted ways with Cricket Ireland.

Cricket Ireland have confirmed that they have parted ways with Head Coach Graham Ford after a four-year stint in charge.

Ford took over as Ireland boss in 2017, and most recently brought Ireland to the T20 World Cup this year. But, he will step down from his coaching duties immediately.

Ireland’s trip to the United States will be overseen by an interim coaching set-up next month as a result as Ford parts ways with Cricket Ireland.

Despite leaving on good terms, he did admit that ‘challenges and handicaps’ took their toll on him throughout his reign.

“The last four years have been very special for me,” he said. “I have enjoyed many happy days with a cricket squad made up of very special people.

“I have also enjoyed watching club cricket and experiencing the passion and club loyalty of many fine cricketing people.

“When compared with the other ICC Full Member nations, Cricket Ireland has faced many handicaps and challenges.

“Despite this, on several occasions the team has competed impressively with some of the top teams in world cricket. It has been a privilege for me to experience first-hand the character and togetherness of the Irish players.

“However, over a period of time these challenges and handicaps have taken their toll on me. After much consideration and discussion with my family, I realise that this is the right time for me to step away from Cricket Ireland.

“I’d like to end by thanking all the players and the support staff for their impressive attitudes and loyal support during the four years. And I look forward to watching them achieve big things in the future.”

