‘Ferrari is back’ – Charles Leclerc claims dramatic Bahrain GP as Max Verstappen limps out

Charles Leclerc claimed a brilliant win for Ferrari at the season-opening Bahrain GP, as reigning champion Max Verstappen was unable to finish the race in dramatic fashion.

Having won the F1 Drivers Championship last term, Verstappen, and his teammate Sergio Perez were unable to complete the race after losing power.

Verstappen’s late withdrawal came amid the backdrop of a pulsating race against eventual winner Leclerc, as Ferrari announced their return to the top table in the grand manner.

LAP 55/57 Verstappen has lost power, limps back to the pits and is out of this race #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0cttLQvB79 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2022

“Ferrari is back and it’s properly back..”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton recorded a third placed finish, whereas Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s teammate came second in the race.

“I’m so happy to see them doing well again,” Hamilton said after the race. “They’re such a historic epic team so it’s great to see Charles [Leclerc] and Carlos [Sainz] up there.

“This is really the best result we could have got. Of course it was unfortunate for the other two drivers but we did the best we could and we’re grateful for these points.”

CHARLES LECLERC WINSSSSSSS! 🏁 It’s his and Ferrari’s first victory since 2019, and Carlos Sainz makes it a brilliant 1-2!#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5bHPpxaJwm — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2022

Sainz then added: “Ferrari is back and it’s properly back. We had one-two and it’s where the team should be. The hard work is paying off and we are there.”

But for Leclerc, he was able to bring it home for Ferrari who have struggled in recent years in Formula One.

“I’m so happy,” he noted. “The last two years have been extremely difficult for the team. One-two today with Carlos, we couldn’t hope for better. It’s incredible to be back at the top.”

