Novak Djokovic to miss out on the Australian Open over vaccination status

A blow for Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic will miss out on playing at the Australian Open due to his Covid-19 vaccination stance, according to tournament organisers.

While not a surprise at this point, Djokovic has been public on his vaccine stance, and it looks like that will cost him from taking his place at the competition.

Tournament director Craig Tiley revealed at the tournament’s official launch that everyone on site will need to be vaccinated to be involved in the tournament. He also confirmed that Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will take part in the tournament.

“Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open,” Tiley said.

“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted and said publicly that it is a private matter. We would love to see Novak here – he knows he has to be vaccinated in order to play.

“I have been on the phone with Serena in the last 48 hours and she is preparing to be here in January.”

As mentioned, the Serbian ace has been a vocal critic of the requirement for athletes to be fully vaccinated.

Just last week, he stressed that he must be given the freedom of choice over his vaccination status.

“The freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it’s me or somebody else,” the 34-year-old said.

“Doesn’t really matter whether it’s vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body.”

