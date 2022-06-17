Róisín Upton eyes another World Cup journey with new group of stars

Ireland will be hoping to replicate their 2018 World Cup heroics in just a few week’s time.

Róisín Upton played a big part in Ireland’s 2018 Hockey World Cup fairytale, but she is hoping to make more memories at the upcoming World Cup in July.

Ireland head into just their second-ever World Cup off the back of their recent Olympic campaign, having waited a year longer to compete in the tournament.

But after impressing in 2018, and sampling an Olympic Games for the first time in Tokyo, Upton is hoping that the Green Army can continue to push on in Amsterdam and Spain in just a few week’s time.

“If we finished ahead of our ranking I think that will be successful..”

“We went in under the radar in 2018 and the major difference now is that countries will take notice of us,” she explains. “But at the same time we are ranked 12th in the world and there will be 16 teams there.

“If we finished ahead of our ranking I think that will be successful.”

Since Ireland’s record-breaking performance at the 2018 World Cup, hockey has been on the rise in Ireland, with a spike of youngsters playing the game.

“It’s been a great buzz, London really transformed hockey in the country,” she adds. “It was something that we spoke about, wanting to put the sport on the map here in Ireland..

“We’re such a sporting nation across a range of sports, but for ourselves to put hockey on the map in Ireland and across the world, to be a force to be reckoned with where people are taking notice of us.

“That chapter closed, and we had the Olympics that we qualified for which was very exciting. That too has closed and we’re just delighted now to be consistent and be at another major tournament.”

“There’s still people who you might bump into who tell you where they were in 2018..”

Such was the legacy of 2018, Upton still finds herself bumping into people who tell here where they were when Ireland reached a World Cup final.

Granted, that was four years ago, with the Co. Limerick native hoping to add a new chapter to one of the great Irish sporting stories.

“There’s still people who you might bump into who tell you where they were in 2018.. Down at the beach in Lahinch tuning in, or at a wedding,” she explains. “It’s going to be one of those moments that stands out for the Irish public, and I suppose for us we didn’t have a clue.

“We were in a bubble, and it feels like a long time ago now, and I’m just looking forward to this next World Cup with a new group.”

Ireland head into this World Cup campaign with a new-look squad, with just five survivors from the 2018 set-up present. There are also five new uncapped named in the squad.

“The Olympic cycle just gone ended up being a five-year cycle so we’re just like every other nation who missed out on that year rebuilding and getting test games,” she concludes.

“What we’ve lost in the last cycle from experience we have gained in youth and enthusiasm. It’s really exciting, and the girls have brought a great energy to the group.”

